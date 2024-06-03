High-A Asheville placed Taylor on its 60-day injured list May 20 due to an unspecified injury.

According to Kenny Van Doren of MLB.com, Taylor sustained the injury in his May 7 start, when he left early after being visited on the mound by a trainer. The nature of the 22-year-old right-hander's injury still isn't known, but he looks like he'll be sidelined at until around the All-Star break while he recovers. Taylor had turned in a 5.27 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB across 13.2 innings with Asheville before he was shut down.