Astros' Cam Smith: Launches eighth homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Smith extended the Astros' lead to 3-0 with a 436-foot blast off Shane Bieber in the fourth inning, his eighth homer of the year, before adding a second RBI with a sacrifice fly that tied the game 6-6 in the ninth. The homer was Smith's first in 10 games -- he'd gone 7-for-33 (.212) in his previous nine contests. Overall, Smith is slashing .223/.301/.366 with 28 RBI and 31 runs scored across 299 plate appearances this season.