Astros' Cam Smith: On bench for third straight game

Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Smith will wind up taking a seat for all three games of the series with Miami, though he made an impact off the bench in the opener Monday by walking in his lone plate appearance and claiming his 10th stolen base of the season. Taylor Trammell covered right field for the first two games against the Marlins, but LaMonte Wade will occupy the position in the finale. Smith could be part of a committee in right field while he's been in a prolonged slump at the plate. Dating back to July 4, Smith is slashing just .105/.186/.184 over a stretch of 13 contests.