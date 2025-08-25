Smith went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base Sunday against the Orioles.

Smith has seen his playing time slip against right-handed pitching, though he was in the lineup Sunday with Trevor Rogers on the mound. While it was a peoductive day, Smith wasn't able to end his hitless streak, and he now has failed to tally a hit in five straight starts and seven of his last eight. Smith has had a streaky rookie season, and he could see his playing time continue to decline in the final month of the campaign.