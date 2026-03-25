Astros' Christian Vazquez: Contract selected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros selected Vazquez's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday.
Vazquez will open the season as the Astros' backup catcher behind starter Yainer Diaz. He's hit only .215/.267/.311 the past three seasons in the majors but remains a capable defensive backstop.
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