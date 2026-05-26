Astros' Christian Walker: Blasts another three-run homer

Walker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 9-0 win over the Rangers.

Amid the Astros' no-hit bid, Walker broke the game wide open with a line-drive, three-run homer to extend the lead to 7-0 in the seventh inning. It was deja vu for the first baseman, as it marked the second consecutive game in which he launched a three-run homer to left-center field after taking Shota Imanaga deep Sunday. On the heels of a relatively disappointing first campaign with Houston in 2025, Walker has re-emerged as a feared slugger at the plate in 2026, slashing .265/.339/.540 with 15 homers, 10 doubles, 40 RBI and 32 runs across 55 games.