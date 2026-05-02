Walker (head) told reporters after Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Sox that he passed concussion tests and plans to play in Sunday's series finale, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Walker was immediately removed from the ninth inning of Sunday's game after taking a 93 mph fastball to the head, which cracked his helmet. The good news for Walker is that he avoided serious injury and is on track to be available for Sunday's contest. He went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, an RBI single an additional run scored before his exit.