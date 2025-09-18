Javier (2-3) earned the win over Texas on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

Javier surrendered a pair of runs in the second inning, but the Rangers were unable to cross the plate outside of that frame. The righty hurler finished with his second quality start of the campaign and completed exactly six innings for the third time in his past four outings. Javier is just over five weeks past his 2025 Astros debut after coming back from Tommy John surgery, and his 88 pitches Wednesday marked a new season high. His next start is projected to be on the road against the Athletics.