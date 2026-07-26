Astros' Drew Brutcher: Facing long-term absence

Double-A Corpus Christi transferred Brutcher from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday while he recovers from an unspecified injury.

An undrafted free agent out of South Florida who signed with the Astros in March 2025, Brutcher had been enjoying a breakout season in the lower levels of the minors. The 24-year-old first baseman posted a .304/.421/.478 slash line with seven home runs and 10 stolen bases across 62 games between High-A Asheville and Corpus Christi before hitting the shelf July 13. His injury looks like it could bring an early end to his 2026 season.