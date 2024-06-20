Brown (4-5) earned the win against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

The only run scored against Brown came on an Andrew Benintendi solo homer in the fourth inning. Otherwise, Brown was solid again -- all six of Chicago's other hits were singles, and the right-handed hurler didn't issue any walks for the second straight outing. Brown had an awful 9.78 ERA through 23 innings across his first six starts this season, but he's since lowered that mark to 4.72. He's been especially impressive of late, racking up six straight quality starts and limiting his opponents to one run over 19 frames while posting a 22:4 K:BB across his past three outings.