Brown (6-1) earned the win Friday in a 3-0 win over the Reds, pitching 5.2 shutout innings while giving up two hits and four walks and striking out nine batters.

Although he fell just one out short of collecting his eighth consecutive quality start to begin the season, Brown still put on a brilliant performance Friday. He reached nine strikeouts for the fourth time in a row and allowed the Reds to put a runner in scoring position only twice. With five consecutive wins and a sparkling 1.48 ERA, Brown has plenty of momentum behind him heading into his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come against the Royals on Wednesday.