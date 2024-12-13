The Astros acquired Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith from the Cubs on Friday in exchange for Kyle Tucker, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros reportedly tried to trade for Paredes at the deadline before he went to the Cubs, but they've now got their man after his pit stop in Chicago. Paredes slashed a pedestrian .238/.346/.393 with 19 home runs in 2024 between the Rays and Cubs, but his pull-heavy swing is perfect for his new home park, giving him a good chance to bounce back in the power department in 2025. Currently, Paredes would be in line to play third base for the Astros, but he could shift over to first base if the club re-signs Alex Bregman.