Paredes went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks and a total of three runs scored in Friday's 14-3 win over the Angels.

This was Paredes' third multi-hit effort over the last five games. The homer, an eighth-inning solo shot, was his first as an Astro and just his second extra-base hit of the season. After a slow start, Paredes is batting .275 (14-for-51) with a .736 OPS, five RBI, six runs scored and no stolen bases over 60 plate appearances. He's made a home for himself in the No. 2 spot in the lineup and should rack up plenty of counting stats -- aside from steals -- in a strong offense.