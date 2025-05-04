Paredes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's the first day off of the season for Paredes, who has hits in 11 of the past 13 games and has a .292/.382/.438 slash line with four extra-base hits and a 7:6 BB:K during that span. Mauricio Dubon will shift to third base while Brendan Rodgers receives a start at the keystone.