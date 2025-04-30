Paredes went 1-for-2 with a triple, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Tigers.
Paredes has at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 9-for-29 in that span. More impressively, he's managed four walks while striking out only twice in that same sample. Paredes tallied his first triple of the season Tuesday, raising his ISO to .159 across 125 plate appearances for the season.
More News
-
Astros' Isaac Paredes: Gets back on track with solo homer•
-
Astros' Isaac Paredes: Homers in third straight game•
-
Astros' Isaac Paredes: Homers again Saturday•
-
Astros' Isaac Paredes: Goes yard in big win•
-
Astros' Isaac Paredes: Coming around at plate•
-
Astros' Isaac Paredes: Still searching for rhythm•