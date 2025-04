Paredes went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Paredes took Kyle Hendricks deep to cap off a five-run second inning. It was Paredes' third straight game with a home run after a 12-game drought to begin the year. He owns a .276/.382/.448 slash line with four extra-base hits and nine RBI through 68 plate appearances.