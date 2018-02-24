Astros' J.D. Davis: May get outfield reps
Davis homered in two at-bats during Friday's exhibition opener against the Nationals.
A slimmed-down Davis shed 15 pounds during the offseason, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, and figures to get some work in left field this spring, the one area in the Astros' lineup where there's no set starter. He's not going to make the roster as a third baseman only, so the more versatility he can add to his portfolio, the better his chance of making it back to the big leagues. Davis appeared in 25 games for Houston in 2017, hitting .226 with four home runs and seven RBI.
