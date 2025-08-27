Astros' Jesus Sanchez: Getting back on track
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Rockies.
Sanchez accounted for Houston's only run of the game with his 12th home run of the season. He has hit poorly overall since joining the Astros at the trade deadline, hitting .230 with two homers, four RBI and 11 runs scored across 22 games. However, he's now homered in consecutive starts and has gone 8-for-14 in his last four games.
