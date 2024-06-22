Loperfido went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's win over Baltimore.

Loperfido was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday and made his first MLB appearance since June 10. He wasted no time making an impact, singling on the second pitch he saw in his first at-bat and later coming around to score. He'd add a pair of RBI doubles during Houston's monster nine-run sixth inning. Loperfido is forcing his name into more playing time at the top level with his consistent success. He's slashing .372/.413/.512 through his first 16 career MLB games.