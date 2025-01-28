Astros general manager Dana Brown said Tuesday that Altuve could get some reps in left field in addition to second base this season, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Brown added the caveat that Altuve playing left field might only happen if the team makes another roster addition. It's clear he's referring to the possibility of re-signing Alex Bregman, which would result in Isaac Paredes shifting to second base and Altuve playing left field, a position he's never manned before. Altuve said recently at the team's FanFest event that he would be willing to move to left field to accommodate the return of Bregman.