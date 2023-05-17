Altuve (thumb) will appear in a rehab game Wednesday for Double-A Christi before potentially being reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Houston's game Friday versus Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve has struggled thus far in his rehab stint with a .056 average over 18 at-bats, but the reps are far more important than the results at this stage. Even if the 33-year-old needs an extra couple of days, he looks like he's on pace to rejoin the Houston lineup for his season debut at some point over the weekend. Mauricio Dubon has been serving as the primary replacement at second base for Altuve this season and would presumably move into a utility role once Altuve is activated.