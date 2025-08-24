Altuve went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Saturday against the Orioles.

Altuve entered the start of Houston's weekend series against Baltimore having just three hits across his last 28 at-bats and eight starts. He's turned his performance around in three games since, going 5-for-14 with three runs scored and two doubles. Though there are signs of Altuve's skills slipping, he has still maintained a .343 wOBA and 121 wRC+ across 539 plate appearances.