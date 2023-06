Altuve (oblique) is expected to return to the Astros' lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Altuve is missing a third straight game Monday with oblique tightness and isn't expected to play Tuesday, either. However, manager Dusty Baker said the second baseman is feeling much better and should be ready to go Wednesday. Altuve originally hurt his oblique on a swing last Friday.