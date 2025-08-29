Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Rockies.

Altuve kicked off the scoring for the Astros by going deep in the first inning, his 23rd homer of the season. He's had mixed results in August, as he's hit just .229 across 96 at-bats, though he's also smacked five home runs and swiped three bases. Overall, he's topped 20 long balls for the first time since 2022 and should reach double-digit steals for the fourth consecutive campaign.