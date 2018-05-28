Astros' Jose Altuve: Records four base knocks
Altuve went 4-for-6 with a double, a run scored and two RBI during Sunday's loss to the Indians.
Altuve hit a clutch RBI single in the eighth to tie the game at three, but the Indians would rally to win, 10-9. He's slashing .330/.377/.457 with three home runs and 28 RBI through 54 games, and he's shown no signs of slowing down at the plate. Altuve will look to stay hot at the plate as the Astros begin a three-game series with the Yankees on Monday.
