Altuve announced Thursday that he will not participate in the All-Star Game on Sunday in order to "rest a sore left hand," Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The soreness stems from a hit-by-pitch Friday against the Twins, and the 34-year-old has opted for some rest during the midseason break. Altuve sat out one game after being plunked, but he's been back in the starting nine for the past three contests and is in the midst of an eight-game hit streak. Marcus Semien will take over the starting spot at second base for the American League.