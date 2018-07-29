Astros' Jose Altuve: Ticketed for DL

Altuve (knee) is headed to the 10-day disabled list, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

He left Wednesday's game with knee discomfort, and after holding him out Friday and Saturday, the Astros opted to put him on the DL. Earlier in the week, it seemed like the injury was minor and it would only cost him a couple games, but apparently that wasn't quite the case, though the Astros could just be exercising some caution with their star second baseman. Marwin Gonzalez and Tony Kemp will serve as the top two options at the keystone for Houston in the meantime. Altuve is eligible to return on Aug. 5. Amazingly, this is the first DL stint of his career.

