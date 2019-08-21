Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting vs. lefty

Reddick is not starting Wednesday against the Tigers, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick will give way to Jake Marisnick in the outfield Wednesday with a pair of lefties in Daniel Norris and Tyler Alexander set to cover the majority of innings for Detroit. Since the beginning of August, Reddick is slashing just .128/.160/.170 in 14 games.

