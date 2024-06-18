Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Verlander's (neck) progress has been "slower than we expected," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Verlander was scratched of his most recently scheduled start this past weekend against the Tigers because of neck discomfort. The club had been hoping he would be ready to start Thursday versus the White Sox, and while Espada didn't seem to officially rule Verlander out for the series finale in Chicago, he now appears likely to be pushed back again. Houston could have Spencer Arrighetti and Ronel Blanco both move up a day to start on Thursday and Friday, respectively, which would keep both pitchers on their typical four days' rest. The arrangement would also give Verlander a couple extra days to heal up if the team thinks he could take the ball Saturday versus the Orioles. A stint on the injured list for Verlander also can't be ruled out.