The Astros optioned Ort to Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Ort registered two appearances with the Astros after being recalled from Triple-A on Saturday, throwing three shutout innings while striking out six batters. Despite his solid showing, he'll be sent back to the minors in order to clear room for Jake Bloss (shoulder), who was reinstated from the IL on Thursday. Ort has been dominant in the minors (0.75 ERA in 12 innings) since joining the Astros organization in late May, so it's possible he returns to Houston in the near future.