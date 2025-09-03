Alvarez slashed .301/.419/.455 with two home runs, 11 steals, a 12 percent walk rate and a 9.9 percent strikeout rate in 47 games in the Dominican Summer League.

The lefty-hitting Cuban outfielder was one of the prizes of this year's international signing class and he has lived up to the hype. While his over-the-fence power was lacking, Alvarez banged 12 doubles and got the ball in the air consistently (38.5 percent groundball rate). His swing decisions were very strong, and he's a good runner for his size (6-foot-4, 184 pounds), so Alvarez has a chance to be a five-category fantasy outfielder in four or five years.