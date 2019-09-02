Tucker will be called up to Houston on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros didn't call up any prospects Sunday, the first day teams could add players to their rosters, but they will be adding players in waves over the week. While manager AJ Hinch did not confirm the players that will get the call Monday, general manager Jeff Luhnow said in a radio interview earlier this week that Tucker would be one of Monday's callups.