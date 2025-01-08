Garcia (elbow) signed a one-year, $1.875 million contract with the Astros on Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Garcia's salary won't change much from the $1.88 million he received last season, which makes sense considering he hasn't appeared in a big-league game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2023. However, the 28-year-old righty has been throwing live BP since September, so he figures to have a good chance at being ready for the start of spring training.