General manager Dana Brown said Saturday that Garcia (elbow) will not be ready for Opening Day, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Garcia missed all of last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2023, and he was pulled off a rehab assignment twice due to multiple instances of elbow soreness. He managed to resume throwing live batting practice by the end of the season and hasn't experienced any problems since then, but it seems the Astros are going to be extremely cautious in getting him ready for the 2025 campaign. It's unclear exactly how far the 28-year-old's absence will extend into the regular season.