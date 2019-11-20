Play

Astros' Nivaldo Rodriguez: Protected from Rule 5 draft

Rodriguez was added to the Astros' 40-man roster Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rodriguez recorded 105 innings between the Low-A and High-A levels last year, and he posted a 2.40 ERA with 114 strikeouts. Although he was effective last season, the 22-year-old will likely need to face more significant competition before he enters the conversation for a spot in Houston's pitching staff. Rodriguez's addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft.

