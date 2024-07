The Astros have selected Smith with the 131st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-4, 230-pound righty out of Rice, Smith pounds the zone and can handle a starter's workload. He has a low-90s fastball and relies on commanding his three-pitch mix to turn lineups over. If it all works out, he could be a back-of-the-rotation starter in a few years.