Weiss didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while fanning three across 3.2 innings.

Weiss made his first start of his MLB career Thursday, but just as it had been the case in his previous two relief appearances, he got hit around quite a lot. Weiss has tossed between 2.1 and 3.2 innings in his four appearances since the beginning of April, but the results are far from positive with a 7.71 ERA, 2.23 WHIP and a 13:8 K:BB in 11.2 innings, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) over that stretch. Weiss is a pitcher you shouldn't even think about rostering right now.