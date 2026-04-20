Weiss is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Guardians in Cleveland, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros appear set to condense their rotation from six to five men this week, and Weiss, Spencer Arrighetti and Peter Lambert will all maintain starting roles for the time being after Colton Gordon was shifted to the bullpen Saturday. After making his first five appearances of the season in relief, Weiss was unable to make it out of the fourth in his first MLB start last Thursday against the Rockies, covering 3.2 innings and striking out three while allowing two earned runs on three hits and four walks. The 29-year-old righty has walked 13.9 percent of the batters he's faced on the season and will likely need to show improvement in that area to guarantee himself a longer-term stay in the rotation, even as the Astros contend with numerous injuries to starting pitchers.