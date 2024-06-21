Arrighetti allowed three runs on five hits and and four walks while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Thursday.

Arrighetti navigated through four scoreless innings despite allowing at least one baserunner in each of those frames. The rookie's tightrope act came to an end in the fifth, however, as the White Sox put four runners on base (on three hits and a walk) before he could get his second out. Arrighetti has now completed fewer than five frames in three of his past four starts, and walks have been a major issue for him, as he's issued 12 free passes over 14.1 innings during that span.