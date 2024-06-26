Arrighetti (4-6) picked up the win Wednesday, scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings in a 7-1 victory over the Rockies. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

The rookie right-hander put together the best effort of his brief career, setting a new career high in Ks while generating an eye-popping 35 called or swinging strikes among his 89 pitches. The quality start was only Arrighetti's second in 14 trips to the mound this season, but he has given up three runs or less in six of his last seven outings, posting a 4.18 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB through 32.1 innings over that stretch. He'll look to build on this performance in his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Toronto.