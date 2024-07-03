Arrighetti (4-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on six hits and four walks across four innings against Toronto. He struck out five.

Five of the six hits Arrighetti allowed went for extra bases, including a three-run home run to George Springer and a solo homer to Spencer Horwitz, both of which came in the third inning. Tuesday's outing came on the back of the rookie's best start of 2024 when he blanked the Rockies across seven innings. Arrighetti has surrendered six or more runs three times this season and has walked multiple batters in all but one of his appearances, owning a 6.13 ERA overall. He's on track to close out a two-start week Sunday in Minnesota.