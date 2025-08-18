Trammell is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Trammell's time as a strong-side platoon player for Houston looks to be over, as the left-handed-hitting outfielder finds himself on the bench for the third time in the Astros' last five matchups with a right-handed starting pitcher (Jack Flaherty). With just one hit in 15 at-bats and a 2:7 BB:K over his last six games, Trammell hasn't helped his case for earning regular starts in center field. Jacob Melton appears to have usurped Trammell as the Astros' preferred option in center against right-handed pitching.