Caratini (hip) will continue his minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Caratini went 2-for-5 in two games with the Astros' Florida Complex League affiliate and has been transferred to Corpus Christi to continue his recovery process. The catcher has been shelved since June 21 and was initially given a 3-to-4 week timetable for return. Assuming he doesn't endure a setback, Caratini should be back before the end of July.