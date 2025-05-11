Caratini went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 13-9 loss to the Reds.
Caratini finished off the Astros' six-run third inning with a two-run homer off Brady Singer. It was Caratini's second home run of the season, both of which have come over his last five starts. He is slashing .255/.356/.431 with nine runs scored, two home runs and four RBI this season.
