Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Nationals.

Diaz has seen his playing time tick up across the last 10 games, starting seven times. He's served as the designated hitter three times in that span due to the absence of Yordan Alvarez (oblique), though he also has two starts each at catcher and first base. Diaz now has four home runs on the season, three of which have come since May 31.