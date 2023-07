Diaz went 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Diaz launched a solo shot in the bottom of the second to put the Astros on the board. The catcher wasn't done, however, taking Chase Anderson deep for a second time in the fourth to make it a 3-0 ballgame. Diaz now has three home runs over his last three games to go along with four RBI and two runs scored. He's also hit safely in five of his last seven contests.