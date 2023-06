Diaz went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.

Diaz has been heating up lately, going 11-for-28 (.393) over his last nine games. In his last four games, he's gone deep twice while adding three doubles. After posting a .536 OPS through 15 games, Diaz is now slashing .284/.300/.486 through 80 plate appearances.