Diaz will serve as Houston's designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz will pick up his third consecutive start, with two having come against right-handed pitchers. With the Astros keeping Cesar Salazar on the 26-man active roster for the time being as a third option at catcher, Diaz looks as though he'll move between designated hitter and first base while Houston aims to replace Yordan Alvarez (oblique). Diaz appears to have an edge over Corey Julks and Chas McCormick for the last spot in Houston's everyday lineup.