Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Reds.

Diaz was in the lineup for the sixth time in the Astros' last eight games, four of which have come at designated hitter and two at catcher. That uptick in playing time has occurred with Yordan Alvarez (oblique) sidelined, and Diaz has flashed significant power with two homers and a double across 24 at-bats in that span. In total, Diaz has a .218 ISO and just a 17.4 percent strikeout rate across 109 plate appearances this season.