Alvarez was diagnosed with a right knee contusion after exiting Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Twins and isn't scheduled to undergo any imaging, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before exiting the contest.

Alvarez was hit in the knee by a pitch in the sixth inning of Saturday's game and though he stayed in the game to run the bases, he was later removed in the eighth inning. Considering he won't require imaging, the 27-year-old should be viewed as day-to-day. However, with a team off day coming Monday, the Astros could opt to play it safe and hold Alvarez out of Sunday's series finale against Minnesota.